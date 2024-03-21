UK director Molly Manning Walker is among the six filmmakers who have been selected for Cannes Film Festival’s annual La Résidence programme for first- or second-time directors, running March 15-July 31.

Walker won the Un Certain Regard award last year for her debut feature How To Have Sex, which also picked up the European film award for discovery and four Bafta nominations.

She is joined by Oscar-nominated director Daria Kashcheeva from the Czech Republic. Her 2020 film Daughter was nominated in the best animated short film category while her next project Electra won best short film at Toronto last year.

The other participants are Indonesian filmmaker Aditya Ahmad, whose short A Gift won the top prize at Venice Horizons in 2018; Cambodia’s Danech San, a Locarno Filmmakers Academy alumnus currently developing her first feature To Leave, To Stay; Swedish director Ernst De Geer whose debut The Hypnosis won the jury and critics award at Karlovy Vary last year; and Anastasiia Solonevych from Ukraine, best known for short As It Was which played in competition at Cannes 2023.

La Résidence kicked off in Paris last week where the cohort will begin working on their first or second feature with the help of a script development program and meetings with directors, professionals and representatives of film institutions. They will be at Cannes festival from May 14-21 along with last year’s participants.

Previous filmmakers who have been through the programme, first launched in 2000, include Lucrecia Martel, László Nemes, Sebastián Lelio and Karim Aïnouz.