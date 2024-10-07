The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has promoted Emilie Anthonis to president and managing director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Anthonis, who takes up the role on January 1 2025, will succeed Stan McCoy, who is stepping down after more than a decade at the lobby organisation for US studios and streamers.

Anthonis has worked at the MPA since 2017 as SVP of government affairs for EMEA. She is a former director of legal and public affairs at the Association of Commercial Television in Europe (ACT) and in-house counsel at Viacom. She began her career as an IP lawyer in a Brussels law firm focusing on copyright and media law.

Based in Brussels, Anthonis will report to Gail MacKinnon, the MPA’s senior executive vice president, global policy and government affairs.

McCoy, a former senior US trade official, is leaving the MPA to return to his native Washington DC area.

The MPA’s member studios comprise Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Emilie is a veteran of the MPA and the European audiovisual sector, and she’s earned a strong reputation as a powerful advocate for the creative industry, an expert in policymaking, a respected voice in European capitals, and a leader of integrity,” said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the MPA.