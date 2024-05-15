MPM Premium has acquired international rights to Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Pease’s queer coming-of-age drama Fine Young Men.

The film is set in a Catholic school and follows a young boy who develops a crush on another male student. It is produced by Mexico’s Pisito Trece Producciones, Home Films, Alameda, Zamora, BHD, Malvalada, France’s Local Films, and Spain’s Televisión Española.

MPM’s Cannes slate also includes Marie Rémond’s starry romantic comedy Vanishing Goats in which Remond writes, directs and stars in her first feature opposite José Garcia, Gustave Kervern, Olivia Cote, Anne Le Ny and Lolita Chammah. It is about a woman who develops a panic disorder as her life falls apart.

MPM Premium has also sold Hernán Rosselli’s Directors’ Fortnight title Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed to Les Alchimistes for French distribution. The Argentinian crime family drama blends found footage and fiction.