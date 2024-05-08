Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) is kicking off worldwide sales in Cannes next week on the horror title It Feeds starring Ashley Greene from the Twilight Saga and Shawn Ashmore from the X-Men franchise.

Chad Archibald wrote and directed the Black Fawn Films production about a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her.

Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own demons to save the girl before she is lost forever. Ashmore plays the girl’s father.

Ellie O’Brien, Shayelin Martin, Mark Taylor, and Juno Rinaldi round out the cast.

Archibald produced alongside Cody Calahan and Evan Ottoni for Black Fawn Films, and William G. Santor, Morris Chapdelaine, and Navid McIlhargey for Productivity Media Inc (PMI).

It Feeds is the first in a 10-strong genre slate partnership between PMI and Black Fawn Films announced last year.