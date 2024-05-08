Italy’s True Colours has taken on international sales for German director Christoph Hochhäusler’s upcoming noir thriller Death Will Come (La Mort Viendra).

Currently in post-production, Death Will Come centres on a female assassin who is hired by a leading gangster to avenge the murder of one of his couriers – but soon finds herself the prey. The French-language film stars Franco-Belgian actress Sophie Verbeeck and veteran French actor Louis-Do de Lencquesaing.

Hochhausler’s previous film Till The End Of The Night premiered in competition at Berlin in 2023.

Death Will Come is a German-Luxembourg-Belgium co-production. The co-producers are leading German outfit Heimatfilm which is behind recent Berlinale titles The Devil’s Bath and Ingeborg Bachmann. Luxembourg-based Amour Fou also worked on Ingeborg Bachmann as well as on Margarethe Von Trotta’s Hannah Arendt (2013), while Belgium’s Tarantula has co-produced titles including Matteo Garrone’s Venice competition title Io Capitano.

Death Will Come marks an additional step for True Colours in its ambition to enlarge its non-Italian slate with projects from leading international directors and producers. Last week, True Colours acquired worldwide rights to Reflection In A Dead Diamond from cult genre film directors Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani from Belgium.

At Cannes, True Colours is also market premiering four Italian films: thriller Don’t Hang Up by Manfredi Lucibello; Paola Zucca’s religious tale Gospel According To Mary; Francesco Frangipane’s drama Off The Tower; and Leonardo D’Agostini’s thriller A Dark Story.

Ture Colours is also selling Gianluca Ansanelli’s comedy The War Of The Grandpas, which has been selected for the first edition of Cannes market initiative Cannes Remakes, designed to foster the international circulation of European IP for new film adaptations.