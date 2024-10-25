Los Angeles-based Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) heads to AFm in Las Vegas next month with worldwide sales rights to the Cosplay horror comedy ZombieCON Vol. 1.

A production of Big Squid Productions, the film is directed by Kyle Valle, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erin Áine and Manny Luke. The trio also serve as producers.

ZombieCON Vol. 1 centres on a group of Cosplayers who have an ill-fated encounter with an oddball mystic who unleashes a zombie apocalypse, forcing the group to rise to the challenge of the heroes they revere.

The film stars Erin Áine, Manny Luke, Punkie Johnson, Christian Casillas, and Carlo Mendez.

The film will receive its world premiere at the upcoming Smodcastle Film Festival led by filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Valle said, “Having been a part of the convention and fandom scene since I was young, I could not be more excited to share this story which uniquely merges thematic elements of cinema and anime with the world.”

Ryan Bury, senior vice president of MPX, added: “As a fanboy of many genres, especially the zombie world, what excites me the most is that the film not only taps into the ever-expanding phenomenon of fan conventions, blending the excitement and passion of superfandom with the chilling horror of a zombie apocalypse, but also seamlessly blends the entertainment factor with quality filmmaking. In today’s market, that’s the key to audience success.”