Helsinki-headquartered Yellow Film & TV has appointed Jani Hartikainen, formerly head of drama and development at MTV Oy in Finland, as chief content officer.

Hartikainen will oversee domestic and Nordic content, working out of Yellow’s Helsinki office and reporting directly to CEO Olli Haikka.

Hartikainen has recently worked on projects such as Sunday Lunch, Rantabaariand Reindeer Mafia, as well as the forthcoming big-budget series Estonia and Conflict. In addition to working at MTV, he also worked at Nelonen, Telia, CMore, Nordisk, Fox and Svensk.

Yellow’s CEO Olli Haikka said: “Jani’s proficiency in content packaging and his Nordic connections immediately provide us with invaluable insights, benefiting both Yellow and our partners. His expertise in TV drama, theatrical and filmed entertainment reinforces our standing and will enable me to focus on the company’s accelerated international growth and our English-language initiatives with our team in our Ireland office, led by Jackie Larkin.”

As part of the company’s expansion, Yellow has also hired development producer Eveliina Mauno – who recently served as production manager on HBO series The Chosen Five - and promoted Janne Lähteenmäki to junior producer, who will produce the second season of Precinct 66.

Yellow has produced more than 600 hours of film and TV since 1994 and its credits include Precinct 66, Arctic Circle, Sunday Lunch and Song of My Life.

Yellow recently launched its new international arm, with Ireland-based Newgrange Pictures working under the Yellow umbrella and headed by producer Jackie Larkin.