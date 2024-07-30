The Locarno Film Festival is partnering with Mubi on an award for first-time directors.

The Mubi award – debut feature is a cross-section prize given to a first-time director showing their film as a world or international premiere in the festival’s official selection.

The prize is worth 10,000 Swiss Francs ($11,300) to be shared equally between the director and the producer, given to an outstanding debut in the official programme.

The award will be given by the Locarno Film Festival’s first feature jury, composed of Moroccan director-producer Khalil Benkirane of the Doha Film Institute, Finnish actor Alma Pöysti who starred in Aki Kaurismäki’s Mubi-distributed Fallen Leaves and prominent make-up designer Esmé Sciaroni, whose credits include La Chimera.

Locarno runs from August 7 to 17, with the festival awards handed out in a ceremony on August 17.

Mubi, the film distributor, production company and streaming service, has released debut features including Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex and Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s Hot Milk. Mubi productions that are debut features include Christopher Andrews’ Bring Them Down and My First Film from Zia Anger.