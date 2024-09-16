Executives from companies including Anton Corp., Charades, The Match Factory and Netflix are among the speakers set for San Sebastian International Film Festival’s third annual Creative Investors’ Conference, which takes place September 24 and 25.

Organised in collaboration with CAA Media Finance, the conference line-up includes Bobby Allen, svp of production at Mubi; Louis Balsan, evp for distribution and acquisitions at production, financing at Anton Corp; Caroline Benjo, partner at Haut et Court; Teresa Moneo, director of international original film at Netflix; Christine Vachon of Killer Films; Michael Weber, managing director of The Match Factory; Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Film Constellation; Bronte Payne of Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment; and Yohann Conte, CEO of Charades.

The conference will also include a fireside talk with veteran UK producer Jeremy Thomas, the founder of Recorded Picture Company and its sister company Hanway Films.

Topics of discussion will include analysis of the landscape of the US and European film industries; international opportunities for the Spanish market; an examination of the Korean film marketplace; how producers are benefitting from new ways of collaborating; and where the film industry and film financing is heading in the future.

The Conference takes place within San Sebastian’s Spanish Screenings: Financing & Tech strand.

Roeg Sutherland, Sarah Schweitzman and Nick Ogiony from CAA Media Finance will participate in the Conference and moderate some of the talks, as will Wendy Mitchell, delegate and advisor of the San Sebastian Festival.

Jose Luis Rebordinos, director of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, said: “We are so thrilled to have the support of the Spanish government to present this unique conference that brings together some of the leaders of the film industry from around the globe for thought-provoking discussions as well as the opportunity to interact with the Spanish film industry and the festival as a whole.”