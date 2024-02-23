Mubi has acquired Mati Diop’s Berlin Competition entry Dahomey for North America, UK & Ireland, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey and India.

Mubi plans a late 2024 release for Diop’s second feature and follow-up to her breakout 2019 Cannes Grand Prix winner Atlantics, which became Senegal’s Oscar submission and made the shortlist.

Dahomey takes place in November 2021 and chronicles the repatriation of 26 plundered royal treasures of the Kingdom of Dahomey to moder-day Benin more than 130 years after they were plundered by French colonial forces.

Eve Robin and Judith Lou Levy of France’s Les Films Du Bal produced, and Diop’s Fanta Sy served as co-producer.

Mubi brokered the deal with Films du Losange.