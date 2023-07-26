Mubi Germany has signed as a partner for the European Film Business and Law masters programme, a joint project between Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, the University of Potsdam and the Erich Pommer Institut (EPI).

The European Film Business and Law LL.M. MBA is the only European industry-focused postgraduate programme combining film entertainment business and law for media professionals.

Mubi Germany will carry out a joint project with the current first-year students and will be involved in next year’s curriculum. In the project module, the students will work with Mubi and the already confirmed partner company Rushlake Media.

The postgraduate programme is open to film and media professionals worldwide.

“In a rapidly and constantly changing European media landscape, further education programs such as the Film Master are important in order to take account of the dynamic market and to adapt continuously,” said Lysann Windisch, director of distribution, at Mubi Germany. We hope for a fruitful exchange with the new cohort and are excited about the creative and innovative ideas.”

“We are convinced that the programme is offering the best possible training to audiovisual professionals who are thinking about the next steps in their career and who want to lead their companies to a next and sustainable level”, said Katriina Miola, project manager of the advanced master programme.