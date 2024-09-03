Mubi has picked up Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End starring Tilda Swinton for the UK, Germany and Austria.

The musical, which recently world premiered at Telluride, surrounds the last surviving family on earth. Michael Shannon, George MacKay and Moses Ingram also star.

Oppenheimer and Swinton produce the film alongside Final Cut for Real. Co-producers are Viola Fügen, The End MFP, Conor Barry, Wild Atlantic Pictures, Flaminio Zadra, Dorje Film, Tracy O’Riordan, Moonspun Films, Ann Lundberg, and Anagram.

The Match Factory handles international sales. Neon is distributing the title in North America.