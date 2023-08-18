BFI Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to music documentary Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande.

It will receive a theatrical release in early 2024. Getting It Back launched at SXSW 2022, before a UK premiere at last year’s BFI London Film Festival, and festival screenings at Doclisboa and Doc ‘n’ Roll Festival.

The feature debut of UK director Tim Mackenzie-Smith, Getting It Back tells the story of Cymande, a group of Black musicians who came to the UK from the Caribbean as children, and formed a band in 1970s south London. Cymande combined jazz, funk, soul and Caribbean grooves; although they achieved success in the US, the UK audience was largely indifferent.

Subjects interviewed in the film include Mark Ronson, Norman Jay, Jazzie B, Khruangbin, Loyle Carner, DJ Maseo of De La Soul, Jim James and Louie Vega.

The film is produced and directed by Mackenzie-Smith, and produced and edited by Matt Wylie. Executive producers are John Battsek and Daniel Gordon; it was made with a combination of self-funding and private investment.

“Most people will think they don’t know Cymande. But anyone who has listened to the Fugees, De La Soul or the Wu-Tang Clan, or who has simply been on a dance floor, will recognise their irresistible, infectious funk,” said Stuart Brown, BFI head of programme and acquisitions. “The extraordinary Cymande story is one of joyous creativity stifled by political and institutional obstruction, it feels urgent and relevant.”

“Cymande were largely ignored by British institutions in the 70s, denied the platform that their music deserved in their own country. So for their story to be brought to audiences by the BFI, the home of film in the UK, is real validation for the band and the music they created,” added Mackenzie-Smith.

BFI Distribution’s upcoming slate includes Koji Fukada’s Venice 2022 title Love Life; Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton; and a re-release of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s 1948 classic The Red Shoes.