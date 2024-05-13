Myriad Pictures has boarded international sales and will commence talks in Cannes on the comedy drama, Sisters featuring Cristo Fernández from Ted Lasso.

Marta Méndez Cross, Valeria Maldonado, Virginia Novello, Maya Zapata, and Gonzalo García Vivanco star in the Las Caminantas Films production.

Sisters tells of a woman with cancer who tricks her estranged siblings into joining her on her pilgrimage to find a miracle along a path in Mexico used by their beloved grandmother.

Mar Novo directed from a screenplay by Virginia Novello, Marta Méndez Cross, Valeria Maldonado, and Youssef Delara.

Producing are Denisse Prieto, Novello, Cross, and Maldonado.

Kirk D’Amico, CEO of Myriad Pictures, said: “It is a miracle to get a film made. For this film there are many miracles to see as director Mar Novo and the warm and incredible cast and crew bring together such a heartwarming comedy filled with twists and turns.”

Prieto brokered the deal on behalf of the Las Caminatas Films and the filmmakers with Scott Bedno, Myriad’s SVP of distribution and acquisition.

Myriad’s current slate includes Lowell Dean’s Die Alone starring Carrie-Anne Moss and Frank Grillo; SXSW jury and audience award-winner, Bob Trevino Likes It; and current release The Throwback starring Justina Machado, Will Sasso, and Bobby Lee.