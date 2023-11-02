Myriad Pictures has boarded international sales rights and is in talks with AFM buyers on XRM MEDIA and Sneak Preview Entertainment’s mystery dark comedy The Prank starring Rita Moreno.

Kirk D’Amico is screening the film today (November 2). Maureen Bharoocha directed the story of high school best friends who set out to get revenge on their cruel teacher (Moreno) after she threatens to fail the entire class when one student is suspected of cheating.

What starts out as an innocent prank soon spirals out of control, engulfing the school in a mystery. The cast includes Connor Kalopsis and Ramona Young, Keith David and Kate Flannery.

Rebecca Flinn-White and Zak White co-wrote the screenplay, Steven J. Wolfe produced, and Michael Y. Chow and Glenn Rigberg served as executive producers.

Moreno won the supporting actress Oscar in 1962 for the original West Side Story and her recent credits include Fast X, 80 For Brady. She just wrapped production for Netflix on Family Switch opposite Jennifer Garner.

“We are delighted to bring The Prank, a deliciously deceptive romp, to AFM,” said Myriad CEO D’Amico. “Knowing that buyers are looking for fresh films with notable cast, this ‘high-school Hitchcock’ hits the right notes starting with an unforgettable performance by Rita Moreno.”

Wolfe of Sneak Preview Entertainment added, “The team is excited about Myriad’s continual enthusiasm for the film. I’ve wanted to work with them for a long time and I’m thrilled to have them launching The Prank into the international marketplace.”