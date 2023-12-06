Killers Of The Flower Moon’s awards season continues to gather pace in the US as it was named best film, Martin Scorsese best director, and Lily Gladstone best actress in National Board of Review’s (NBR) list of annual honourees on Wednesday.
The film and Gladstone were named best film and lead actress by New York Film Critics Circle last week, and the feature was awarded the Icon & Creator Tribute at the Gothams.
Paul Giamatti was named NBR’s best actor for The Holdovers, with fellow cast member Da’Vine Joy Randolph earning best supporting actress, and Mark Ruffalo from Poor Things claiming best supporting actor.
David Hemingson won best original screenplay for The Holdovers and Tony McNamara best adapted screenplay for Poor Things. Celine Song won best direcrorial debut for Past Lives.
Anatomy Of A Fall was named best international film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse best animated feature, and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie best documentary.
“Killers Of The Flower Moon is a stunning masterpiece from one of our greatest filmmakers, Martin Scorsese,” said NBR president Annie Schulhof. “The NBR is proud to award this complex, important, and deeply resonant epic as our Best Film and Scorsese as our Best Director.
“We are also thrilled to honor Bradley Cooper with the NBR Icon Award – an equally impressive actor, writer, producer, and director, who brings his passion, artistry, and dedication to everything he does, including his latest beautifully sublime film, Maestro.”
For the first time since it was founded in 1909, the group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics, and students, introduced a new category recognising outstanding achievement in stunt artistry. The winners are Chad Stahelski and stunt coordinators Stephen Dunlevy and Scott Rogers for their work on John Wick: Chapter 4
The honourees will be feted at the NBR Awards Gala, hosted by Willie Geist on January 11 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City.
The full list of 2023 award recipients – including the top 10 films, top 10 independent films, top five international films, and top five documentaries of the year – appears below.
Best Film: Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best Director: Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
NBR Icon Award: Bradley Cooper
Best Original Screenplay: David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay: Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, A Thousand And One
Best Directorial Debut: Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Best International Film: Anatomy Of A Fall
Best Documentary: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Best Ensemble: The Iron Claw
Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Director Chad Stahelski and Stunt Coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie and Killers Of The Flower Moon
Top Films (in alphabetical order):
Barbie
The Boy And The Heron
Ferrari
The Holdovers
The Iron Claw
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):
La Chimera
Fallen Leaves
The Teachers’ Lounge
Tótem
The Zone Of Interest
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):
20 Days In Mariupol
32 Sounds
The Eternal Memory
The Pigeon Tunnel
A Still Small Voice
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):
All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
All Of Us Strangers
BlackBerry
Earth Mama
Flora And Son
The Persian Version
Scrapper
Showing Up
Theater Camp
A Thousand And One.
