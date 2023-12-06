Killers Of The Flower Moon’s awards season continues to gather pace in the US as it was named best film, Martin Scorsese best director, and Lily Gladstone best actress in National Board of Review’s (NBR) list of annual honourees on Wednesday.

The film and Gladstone were named best film and lead actress by New York Film Critics Circle last week, and the feature was awarded the Icon & Creator Tribute at the Gothams.

Paul Giamatti was named NBR’s best actor for The Holdovers, with fellow cast member Da’Vine Joy Randolph earning best supporting actress, and Mark Ruffalo from Poor Things claiming best supporting actor.

David Hemingson won best original screenplay for The Holdovers and Tony McNamara best adapted screenplay for Poor Things. Celine Song won best direcrorial debut for Past Lives.

Anatomy Of A Fall was named best international film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse best animated feature, and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie best documentary.

“Killers Of The Flower Moon is a stunning masterpiece from one of our greatest filmmakers, Martin Scorsese,” said NBR president Annie Schulhof. “The NBR is proud to award this complex, important, and deeply resonant epic as our Best Film and Scorsese as our Best Director.

“We are also thrilled to honor Bradley Cooper with the NBR Icon Award – an equally impressive actor, writer, producer, and director, who brings his passion, artistry, and dedication to everything he does, including his latest beautifully sublime film, Maestro.”

For the first time since it was founded in 1909, the group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics, and students, introduced a new category recognising outstanding achievement in stunt artistry. The winners are Chad Stahelski and stunt coordinators Stephen Dunlevy and Scott Rogers for their work on John Wick: Chapter 4

The honourees will be feted at the NBR Awards Gala, hosted by Willie Geist on January 11 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City.

The full list of 2023 award recipients – including the top 10 films, top 10 independent films, top five international films, and top five documentaries of the year – appears below.

Best Film: Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best Director: Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

NBR Icon Award: Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay: David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay: Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Breakthrough Performance: Teyana Taylor, A Thousand And One

Best Directorial Debut: Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Best International Film: Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Documentary: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Ensemble: The Iron Claw

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry: Director Chad Stahelski and Stunt Coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie and Killers Of The Flower Moon

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Barbie

The Boy And The Heron

Ferrari

The Holdovers

The Iron Claw

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

La Chimera

Fallen Leaves

The Teachers’ Lounge

Tótem

The Zone Of Interest

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

20 Days In Mariupol

32 Sounds

The Eternal Memory

The Pigeon Tunnel

A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

All Of Us Strangers

BlackBerry

Earth Mama

Flora And Son

The Persian Version

Scrapper

Showing Up

Theater Camp

A Thousand And One.