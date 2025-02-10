Worldwide box office: February 7-9

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Ne Zha 2 (various) $250.6m $1.08bn $250.6m $1.08bn 1 2. Detective Chinatown 1900 (various) $36.7m $386.5m $36.3m $384.8m 9 3. Dog Man (Universal) $20.2m $66m $6.5m $11.9m 42 4. Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney) $12.4m $671.1m $8.5m $435.9m 53 5. Bonie Bears Future Reborn (various) $9.2m $86.6m $9.2m $86.6m 1 6. Heart Eyes (Sony) $8.5m $8.5m 1 7. Creation Of The Gods II: Demon Force (various) $8m $156.6m $8m $155.3m 11 8. Paddington In Peru (various) $7.5m $104m $7.5m $104m 53 9. Love Hurts (Universal) $6.8m $6.8m $1m $1m 32 10. Companion (Warner Bros) $6.7m $26.7m $3.7m $11.2m 66

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Ne Zha 2’ leads Chinese New Year pack – cracks $1bn

Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 has become the first film ever to gross $1bn in a single market.

The sequel to 2019 fantasy adventure animation Ne Zha added an estimated $250.6m in its second session in China, taking the total after 12 days to $1.09bn.

Ne Zha 2 is one of a number of major titles released for the Chinese New Year holiday, and now all in their second week of release. Four of them remain in Comscore’s worldwide box office chart for the weekend.

Ne Zha 2 has now achieved the biggest total ever for a single film in a single market – beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed $937m in North America. The original Ne Zha film grossed $726m in 2019.

In second place in the global chart is Detective Chinatown 1900, the fourth film in the globe-trotting buddy-comedy mystery franchise, this time set in San Francisco. Takings are $386.6m after 12 days.

Also in the global top 10 are Boonie Bears Future Reborn and Creation Of The Gods II: Demon Force (see chart).

The weekend saw DreamWorks animation Dog Man expand its international footprint in its second week of play, growing from 30 to 41 international markets, and hitting its biggest overseas territory to date – UK/Ireland.

In North America, where all films faced competition from the Superbowl at the weekend, Dog Man box office fell 62%. Estimated second weekend takings of $13.7m were good enough to stay top of the North American box office, and total after 10 days is $54.1m.

For international, new market UK/Ireland led with an estimated $4.0m – more than double the launch of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. That 2017 film is a relevant comparison, because Dog Man is based on Dav Pilkey’s graphic novel series of the same name, which is a spinoff to his Captain Underpants series.

International weekend total was an estimated $6.6m for Dog Man, and the international cumulative total is $11.9m. Globally, the Universal Pictures film has taken $66.0m to date.

Dog Man is already more than half way to matching the $125.4m worldwide total achieved by the Captain Underpants film in 2017. The new film has many key markets yet to release, including Brazil on February 27, with Australia, France, Germany and South Korea to follow.

‘Heart Eyes’ and ‘Love Hurts’ make tepid debuts

In North America, Sony’s Heart Eyes and Universal’s Love Hurts landed in second and third place – respectively with underwhelming estimates of $8.5m and $5.8m.

Heart Eyes, which will release internationally by Republic Pictures via Paramount, has yet to begin its overseas rollout.

Love Hurts landed in 31 international markets via Universal Pictures International, discouragingly taking an estimated $1.1m. Top international market was UK/Ireland with an estimated $175,000, ahead of Saudi Arabia with $159,000.

Heart Eyes (tagline: “Romance is dead”) is a romantic comedy slasher film from director Josh Ruben, about a the titular serial killer who hills couples each Valentine’s Day.

Love Hurts (tagline: “You can’t break up with your past”) stars Ke Huy Quan as a real estate agent whose hitman past catches up with him. Ariana DeBose co-stars, and Jonathan Eusebio directs.

Heart Eyes begins its international rollout this coming week, landing in Australia and UK/Ireland. Key markets yet to release for Love Hurts include Germany (March 6), with France and Italy to follow in May.

Awards season titles continue international expansion

Conclave, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown and September 5 are among awards-season titles making headway at international markets at the weekend.

FilmNation Entertainment reports an estimated $2.3m for Conclave in 43 international markets, taking the international total to $62.7m. Including North America ($32.1m, via Focus Features), the global total is $94.8m.

Star territories for Conclave include UK/Ireland ($10.1m), France ($8.9m), Germany ($8.8m), Italy ($5.9m), Spain ($4.8m), Australia ($4.1m) and Mexico ($3.5m).

Universal reports an estimated $3.9m for The Brutalist in 31 international markets at the weekend, including an estimated $2.0m for 16 new markets including Italy, Mexico and The Netherlands.

International total is now $11.2m, which adds to the $13.7m in North America for A24 to deliver a $24.9m global total.

In cumulative totals, UK/Ireland leads the international pack for The Brutalist with $3.2m, ahead of Spain ($2.5m) and Germany ($1.0m). Brady Corbet’s film lands in France and South Korea on Wednesday (February 12), with Brazil and Japan following a week later.

Paramount expanded September 5 from five international markets to 10, opening in UK/Ireland, France, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand. Weekend international gross was an estimated $1.6m, and the international total is $2.0m. North America stands at $2.4m after nine weeks of play, and international is clearly going to push past that figure.

September 5 opened with an estimated $820,000 in UK/Ireland, and $350,000 in France. A relative lack of major awards nominations (nothing at the Bafta Film Awards and just original screenplay at the Oscars) presented a potential hurdle for Paramount. Italy and Japan open this coming week.

Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown has hit $69.0m in North America and $27.7m for international via Disney. Global total is $96.7m.

‘Paddington In Peru’ cracks $100m – with North America to come

Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru grossed an estimated $7.5m at the weekend, including an estimated $2.4m from Sony Pictures International markets.

Total for the Peruvian adventure is now $104.0m – all from international markets, via Studiocanal or its international partners, or Sony. Upcoming international markets include South Korea, Italy, Spain and Japan.

Sony releases Paddington In Peru in North America this Friday (February 14, Valentine’s Day). In 2017 Paddington 2 grossed $40.9m in North America, and $249.2m in international markets – combining to deliver a $290.1m worldwide total.