Neon has acquired North American rights to Chloe Okuno’s horror Brides starring her Watcher lead Maika Monroe.

The deal marks the company’s third film with Monroe after this year’s box office smash Longlegs and the upcoming They Follow.

Pre-production on Brides is underway and production is scheduled to commence in March. The story follows Sally and her husband who travel to a remote Italian villa where the villa’s owner, a mysterious count, takes a peculiar interest in Sally.

Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing through Likely Story. Okuno will direct from her original screenplay.

Jeff Deutchman and Jason Wald negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group. FilmNation launched international sales at the American Film Market in Las Vegas last month.