Local hits The 47 and Undercover lead the nominations for Spain’s 2025 Goya Awards, with 14 and 13 nods respectively.
Rock drama Saturn Return and Pedro Almodóvar’s Golden Lion winner The Room Next Door are also high up on the list of nominees.
The Goya winners will be announced at a ceremony in Granada on February 8.
Marcel Barrena’s The 47, produced by The Mediapro Studio, tells the story of a working-class community in the hills of Barcelona and its struggle to get public transport and better living conditions. It has grossed €3m at the Spanish box office to date.
The 47’s 14 nominations include best film, best original screenplay, best supporting actress and best new actress.
Undercover, about a policewoman that infiltrates the terrorist group ETA at the end of the 1990s, earned its star Carolina Yuste earn a best actress nomination, alongside director and screenwriter nods for Arantxa Echevarría. It has grossed €7.8m at the local box office.
Almodóvar’s V The Room Next Door received 10 nominations including best director, best original screenplay and best actress for both Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, However, the English-language film has not been nominated for best film,
Saturn Return, inspired by iconic indie rock band Los Planetas and set in the late 1990s in Granada, received 11 nominations. Directed by Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez, it won best film, best director and best editing at the Malaga Film Festival in March 2024.
Further contenders include Paula Ortiz’s period political drama The Red Virgin that premiered at San Sebastian (nine nominations); Dani de la Orden’s A House On Fire, which opened the BCN Film Fest; and San Sebastian’s New Directors 2023 title The Blue Star directed by Javier Macipe (both on eight).
Eduard Fernández, who also stars in The 47, was nominated for Marco, a true-life story of a fake Holocaust survivor that premiered at Venice Orizzonti which scored five nods in total, including best director for Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño.
Key Goya nominations
Best film
- A House On Fire – Dani de la Orden
- The 47 – Marcel Barrena
- The Blue Star – Javier Macipe
- Undecover – Arantxa Echevarría
- Saturn Return – Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez
Best director
- Pedro Almodóvar – The Room Next Door
- Arantxa Echevarría – Undercover
- Paula Ortiz – The Red Virgin
- Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño - Marco
- Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez – Saturn Return
Best new director
- Miguel Faus – Calladita
- Pedro Martín Calero – The Wailing
- Javier Macipe – The Blue Star
- Sandra Romero – Por donde pasa el silencio
- Paz Vega - Rita
Best original screenplay
- Javier Macipe - The Blue Star
- Eduard Sola – A House On Fire
- Marcel Barrena, Alberto Marini – The 47
- Arantxa Echevarría, Amèlia Mora - Undercover
- Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño - Marco
Best adapted screenplay
- Pedro Almodóvar – The Room Next Door
- Álex Montoya, Joana M. Ortueta – La casa
- Pilar Palomero – Glimmers
- Mar Coll, Valentina Visopor – Salve María
- Iciar Bollaín, Isa Campo – I’m Nevenka
Best actress
- Emma Vilarasau – A House On Fire
- Julianne Moore - The Room Next Door
- Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
- Carolina Yuste - Undercover
- Patricia López Arnaíz - Glimmers
Best actor
- Alberto San Juan – A House On Fire
- Eduard Fernández – Marco
- Alfredo Castro – They Will Be Dust
- Urko Olazabal – I’m Nevenka
- Vito Sanz – The Other Way Around
Best supporting actress
- Macarena García – A House On Fire
- María Rodríguez Soto – A House On Fire
- Clara Segura – The 47
- Nausicaa Bonnín – Undercover
- Aixa Villagrán – The Red Virgin
Best supporting actor
- Enric Auquer – A House On Fire
- Salva Reina – The 47
- Óscar de la Fuente – La Casa
- Luis Tosar – Undercover
- Antonio de la Torre - Glimmers
Best new actor
- Óscar Lasarte - May I Speak With The Enemy
- Cuti Carvajal - The Blue Star
- Pepe Lorente – The Blue Star
- Cristalino - Saturn Return
- Daniel Ibáñez - Saturn Return
Best new actress
- Zoe Bonafonte - The 47
- Mariela Carvajal - The Blue Star
- Marina Guerola - Glimmers
- Laura Weissmahr - Salve María
- Lucía Veiga - I’m Nevenka
Best animation feature
- Buffalo Kids
- Dragonkeeper
- Black Butterflies
- Rock Bottom
- SuperKlaus
Best documentary
- Domingo, Domingo
- The Flamenco Guitar Of Yerai Cortés
- Mi Hermano Ali
- No Estás Sola
- Marisol, llámame Pepa.
Best Latin American film
- Don’t You Let Me Go
- I’m Still Here
- Kill The Jockey
- In Her Place
- Memories Of A Burning Body
Best European Film
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- La Chimera
- The Count Of Monte Cristo
- The Zone Of Interest
Best original score
- The Room Next Door
- The 47
- Dragonkeeper
- Undercover
- Verano en diciembre
Best original song
- Buffalo Kids
- The 47
- The Flamenco Guitar Of Yerai Cortés
- The Red Virgin
- Saturn Return
Best production design
- A House On Fire
- The 47
- Undercover
- The Red Virgin
- Saturn Return
Best cinempatography
- The 47
- The Room Next Door
- Undercover
- Saturn Return
- I’m Nevenka
Best sound
- The Blue Star
- The Room Next Door
- Undercover
- The Red Virgin
- Saturn Return
Best special effects
- The 47
- Dragonkeeper
- Undercover
- The Red Virgin
- Marco
Best editing
- The 47
- The Blue Star
- Undercover
- Little Loves
- Saturn Return
Best art direction
- The 47
- The Room Next Door
- The Red Virgin
- Saturn Return
- The Other Way Around
Best Hair and Makeup
- The 47
- The Room Next Door
- Undercover
- The Red Virgin
- Marco
Best costume
- Disco Ibiza Locomia
- The 47
- The Room Next Door
- The Red Virgin
- Saturn Return
No comments yet