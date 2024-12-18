Local hits The 47 and Undercover lead the nominations for Spain’s 2025 Goya Awards, with 14 and 13 nods respectively.

Rock drama Saturn Return and Pedro Almodóvar’s Golden Lion winner The Room Next Door are also high up on the list of nominees.

The Goya winners will be announced at a ceremony in Granada on February 8.

Marcel Barrena’s The 47, produced by The Mediapro Studio, tells the story of a working-class community in the hills of Barcelona and its struggle to get public transport and better living conditions. It has grossed €3m at the Spanish box office to date.

The 47’s 14 nominations include best film, best original screenplay, best supporting actress and best new actress.

Undercover, about a policewoman that infiltrates the terrorist group ETA at the end of the 1990s, earned its star Carolina Yuste earn a best actress nomination, alongside director and screenwriter nods for Arantxa Echevarría. It has grossed €7.8m at the local box office.

Almodóvar’s V The Room Next Door received 10 nominations including best director, best original screenplay and best actress for both Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, However, the English-language film has not been nominated for best film,

Saturn Return, inspired by iconic indie rock band Los Planetas and set in the late 1990s in Granada, received 11 nominations. Directed by Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez, it won best film, best director and best editing at the Malaga Film Festival in March 2024.

Further contenders include Paula Ortiz’s period political drama The Red Virgin that premiered at San Sebastian (nine nominations); Dani de la Orden’s A House On Fire, which opened the BCN Film Fest; and San Sebastian’s New Directors 2023 title The Blue Star directed by Javier Macipe (both on eight).

Eduard Fernández, who also stars in The 47, was nominated for Marco, a true-life story of a fake Holocaust survivor that premiered at Venice Orizzonti which scored five nods in total, including best director for Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño.

Key Goya nominations

Best film

A House On Fire – Dani de la Orden

The 47 – Marcel Barrena

The Blue Star – Javier Macipe

Undecover – Arantxa Echevarría

Saturn Return – Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez

Best director

Pedro Almodóvar – The Room Next Door

Arantxa Echevarría – Undercover

Paula Ortiz – The Red Virgin

Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño - Marco

Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez – Saturn Return

Best new director

Miguel Faus – Calladita

Pedro Martín Calero – The Wailing

Javier Macipe – The Blue Star

Sandra Romero – Por donde pasa el silencio

Paz Vega - Rita

Best original screenplay

Javier Macipe - The Blue Star

Eduard Sola – A House On Fire

Marcel Barrena, Alberto Marini – The 47

Arantxa Echevarría, Amèlia Mora - Undercover

Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño - Marco

Best adapted screenplay

Pedro Almodóvar – The Room Next Door

Álex Montoya, Joana M. Ortueta – La casa

Pilar Palomero – Glimmers

Mar Coll, Valentina Visopor – Salve María

Iciar Bollaín, Isa Campo – I’m Nevenka

Best actress

Emma Vilarasau – A House On Fire

Julianne Moore - The Room Next Door

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Carolina Yuste - Undercover

Patricia López Arnaíz - Glimmers

Best actor

Alberto San Juan – A House On Fire

Eduard Fernández – Marco

Alfredo Castro – They Will Be Dust

Urko Olazabal – I’m Nevenka

Vito Sanz – The Other Way Around

Best supporting actress

Macarena García – A House On Fire

María Rodríguez Soto – A House On Fire

Clara Segura – The 47

Nausicaa Bonnín – Undercover

Aixa Villagrán – The Red Virgin

Best supporting actor

Enric Auquer – A House On Fire

Salva Reina – The 47

Óscar de la Fuente – La Casa

Luis Tosar – Undercover

Antonio de la Torre - Glimmers

Best new actor

Óscar Lasarte - May I Speak With The Enemy

Cuti Carvajal - The Blue Star

Pepe Lorente – The Blue Star

Cristalino - Saturn Return

Daniel Ibáñez - Saturn Return

Best new actress

Zoe Bonafonte - The 47

Mariela Carvajal - The Blue Star

Marina Guerola - Glimmers

Laura Weissmahr - Salve María

Lucía Veiga - I’m Nevenka

Best animation feature

Buffalo Kids

Dragonkeeper

Black Butterflies

Rock Bottom

SuperKlaus

Best documentary

Domingo, Domingo

The Flamenco Guitar Of Yerai Cortés

Mi Hermano Ali

No Estás Sola

Marisol, llámame Pepa.

Best Latin American film

Don’t You Let Me Go

I’m Still Here

Kill The Jockey

In Her Place

Memories Of A Burning Body

Best European Film

Emilia Pérez

Flow

La Chimera

The Count Of Monte Cristo

The Zone Of Interest

Best original score

The Room Next Door

The 47

Dragonkeeper

Undercover

Verano en diciembre

Best original song

Buffalo Kids

The 47

The Flamenco Guitar Of Yerai Cortés

The Red Virgin

Saturn Return

Best production design

A House On Fire

The 47

Undercover

The Red Virgin

Saturn Return

Best cinempatography

The 47

The Room Next Door

Undercover

Saturn Return

I’m Nevenka

Best sound

The Blue Star

The Room Next Door

Undercover

The Red Virgin

Saturn Return

Best special effects

The 47

Dragonkeeper

Undercover

The Red Virgin

Marco

Best editing

The 47

The Blue Star

Undercover

Little Loves

Saturn Return

Best art direction

The 47

The Room Next Door

The Red Virgin

Saturn Return

The Other Way Around

Best Hair and Makeup

The 47

The Room Next Door

Undercover

The Red Virgin

Marco

Best costume