UK filmmaker Asif Kapadia has “unequivocally” apologised for social media reposts about the Israel-Gaza conflict that caused documentary charity The Grierson Trust to withdraw his patronage.

In a statement, Kapadia said, “I’m mortified by the hurt and offence that some of my retweets have caused. I now understand that they will be seen by many as antisemitic, or in the case of one even justifying violence. That was not my intention.

“Like many, I feel passionate about the fate of the Palestinian & Lebanese people and the suffering they have endured over the years, but I am equally passionate about all anti-racism and condemn all forms of antisemitism. I unequivocally apologise for these ill-judged reposts which were posted in haste with a lack of due consideration.”

Kapadia was removed as patron of documentary charity The Grierson Trust today (October 11) two days after his appointment to the role.

Describing some of Kapadia’s posts as “anti-Semitic”, the Trust said in a statement: “When we made the decision to appoint Mr Kapadia, the board was not aware of these posts, some of which appear to be no longer available, and we are sorry that our due diligence was not thorough enough.”

Kapadia’s posts had sparked criticism online, including from Fulwell73 producer Leo Pearlman.

Known for documentaries including Senna, Amy and Diego Maradona, Kapadia’s latest film 2073 – a docu-fiction hybrid – is scheduled to have its UK premiere at BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday, October 16. Screen has contacted the BFI for comment.

Kapadia deleted his X (Twitter) account on October 11.