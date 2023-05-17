Neon has acquired North American rights to Spanish filmmaker Pablo Berger’s first animated feature Robot Dreams, which is set to screen this week in the Special Screenings section at the Cannes festival.

Neon, which is claiming the deal is the first sale of this year’s Cannes, has previously distributed Palme d’Or winners Parasite, Titane and Triangle of Sadness. The company is set to premiere Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera at this year’s festival.

Robot Dreams follows a dog living in Manhattan who builds himself a robot companion and spends an eighties summer with his friend before being forced to abandon him at the beach.

Berger also produces, alongside Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé, Sandra Tapia Diaz and Ángel Durández. Jérôme Vidal, Sylvie Pialat and Benoit Quainon are coproducers.

Adeline Fontan Tessaur, co-founder of Elle Driver, which is handling world sales on the film at Cannes, said: “I could not be more proud to have this genius rock-and-roll team on board to distribute this absolute wonder. We know that Neon will know how to get this film that overflows with emotion to the largest possible audience.”