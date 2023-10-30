Neon’s new sales division led by Kristen Figeroid is launching worldwide sales at AFM this week on They Follow, David Robert Mitchell’s sequel to his 2014 cult horror It Follows, with Maika Monroe reprising her role.

Monroe returns as Jay Height, who in the original survived a supernatural curse transmitted by sexual contact. Neon CEO Tom Quinn distributed that film when he led RADiUS and it grossed approximately $15m in North America.

They Follow is scheduled to commence shooting in early 2024 and plot details remain under wraps.

Neon will co-produce alongside Good Fear Content. Mitchell serves as a producer with Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content, and the original producers of It Follows, David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith.

Neon’s fledgling sales slate includes Ava DuVernay’s Venice and TIFF selection Origin, which Neon will release in North America on December 8.

Mitchell broke into the film industry with coming-of-age Drama The Myth Of The American Sleepover in 2010, which received its world premiere at South by Southwest. It Follows was his second feature, and he wrote and produced comedy-mystery Under The Silver Lake starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough.

Mitchell is currently in development on an Untitled Warner Bros. and Bad Robot project with Anne Hathaway.

Monroe recently wrapped production on Oz Perkins’ Longlegs co-starring alongside Nicolas Cage, which Neon will release in 2024. After her breakout role in It Follows, she starred in Neil Jordan’s Greta for Focus Features and Hot Summer Nights, Villains, Honey Boy, and Watcher.

Neon’s Productions include Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, Bishal Dutta’s It Lives Inside, Cuckoo, the feature film debut of Hunter Schafer, The Painter And The Thief narrative remake, Asif Kapadia’s 2073, and Joshua Oppenheimer’s golden-age musical The End starring Tilda Swinton.