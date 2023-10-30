Hero Fiennes Tiffin, star of the YA After franchise, has signed on to play the lead in Irish thriller Mr. Smith, which Fortitude International will introduce to buyers at AFM this week.

Declan O’Dwyer (Miss Scarlett And The Duke) will direct from his previously titled Black List screenplay Broken Cove, with Zoe Rocha of RubyRock Pictures on board to produce.

Production is scheduled to commence production in Ireland in February 2024.

Fiennes Tiffin, one of the most in-demand actors whose credits include Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and The Woman King, will play the titular Smith, who returns to the ruinous, whiskey-soaked Irish port of Broken Cove to find his brother’s sadistic murderer.

With a list of names left by his brother, Smith violently navigates the community’s lurid underbelly and reignites a crime family feud in the process. When the body of a young woman washes up in the local dam the town sheriff is forced to investigate as the victim’s name is also on the list and he knows Smith is gunning for revenge.

As Smith uncovers his family’s dark history he learns that his brother’s death was a trap to lure him back to the Cove. Further casting is underway.

Fiennes Tiffin, Joey Stanton of Vybe Tribe, and Nadine de Barros of Fortitude International will serve as executive producers. Fortitude International is financing Mr. Smith and handles worldwide sales.

O’Dwyer said, “I am excited to join forces with Fortitude, RubyRock, Joey Stanton and Hero, to bring the anti-hero Mr. Smith to life. And thrilled to be returning to Ireland to lens this authentic, visceral and personal story.”

Fortitude International’s AFM sales slate includes Keira Knightly sci-fi Conception; Kumail Nanjiani and Sam Rockwell in Guy Walks Into A Bar; and Bleeding Love starring Ewan McGregor and Clara Mathilde McGregor.