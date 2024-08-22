Neon has partnered with Topic Studios to produce the comedy Splitsville starring Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Michael Covino, and Kyle Marvin. The Climb director Covino will helm the project.

Neon will distribute in the US and launch international sales at Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Splitsville centres on a divorcing man who throws everyone’s relationships into chaos when he runs to his friends for support and discovers they enjoy an open marriage.

Neon and Topic worked together on Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, Neon’s first in-house production to be released theatrically.

Covino and Marvin developed the project with Topic Studios under their multi-year first-look deal.

Covino and Marvin are also producing with Emily Korteweg through Watch This Ready, and Johnson, Ro Donnelly, and Samantha Racanelli for TeaTime Pictures. Arjona and Paul Barbeau serve as executive producers.

Production is expected to commence this autumn, with a projected 2025 release.