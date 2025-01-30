In the second known deal of a slow Sundance on the acquisitions front, Netflix has picked up the drama Train Dreams starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones.

Clint Bentley directed the Premieres entry and co-wrote with Greg Kwedar, the director of Sing Sing, which Bentley co-wrote and produced.

Based on the novella by Denis Johnson, Edgerton plays a grieving day labourer in the American West at the turn of the 20th century who struggles to adjust to a new environment.

Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer, and Michael Heimler produced.

Black Bear fully financed Train Dreams and produced with Kamala Films. WME Independent represented the filmmakers in the deal.

On Wednesday Neon confirmed it had acquired the body horror Together in what Screen understands was a $17m deal.