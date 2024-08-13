How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, the Thai drama that has proved a box office and cultural phenomenon in Asia, has been picked up by Netflix.

The streaming giant will make the film available across Southeast Asia from September 12 and in further countries later this year.

Marking the feature directorial debut of Pat Boonnitipat and produced by Bangkok-based hitmakers GDH 559, the family drama stars popular Thai singer Putthipong Assaratanakul (aka Billkin) and Usha Seamkhum.

Since being released in April and May, the film has become the highest grossing feature of 2024 to date in Thailand and Singapore and the biggest Asian film of all time in Indonesia. It is also the biggest ever Thai film in Malaysia, the Philippinse and Myanmar.

The story centres on a young man who quits work to care for his terminally ill grandmother, motivated by her fortune. But winning her favour is no easy feat, as she proves demanding and exceedingly difficult to please as he goes to great lengths to become the apple of grandma’s eye before time runs out.

The cast also includes Sanya Kunakorn, Sarinrat Thomas, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Duangporn Oapirat, Himawari Tajiri and Tontawan Tantivejakul.

It was written by Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, who drew inspiration from personal experiences, with Pat Boonnitipat.

The film received its North American premiere at the New York Asian Film Festival last month, where it won the audience award.