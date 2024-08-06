Netflix Argentina executives have been promoting the upcoming slate featuring new work from Ricardo Darin, Santiago Mitre, and Juan José Campanella including series adaptations of two of the most iconic graphic novels and comic strips in Latin America.

Leading the new productions at the Made In Argentina showcase unveiled to industry members in Buenos Aires on Monday night was 27 Nights (27 Noches), Daniel Hendler’s adaptation of the family drama novel by Natalia Zito inspired by actual events.

Mitre, who wrote and directed the 2023 Oscar-nominated Argentina, 1985, will serve as producer on 27 Nights.

Campanella, the writer-director of The Secret In Their Eyes which won the 2010 best foreign language film Oscar as it was then known, is creating the animated series Mafalda based on the hugely popular comic strip of the same name by Argentinian artist Quino.

The Oscar winner will direct, produce, and showrun the project, an original Netflix production with Mundoloco CGI.

Daniel Burman, whose comedy drama Transmitzvah was a Cannes beach screening this year, is directing new series The Curses (Las Maldiciones), a political drama based on the novel of the same name by Claudia Piñeiro and starring Leonardo Sbaraglia and Gustavo Bassani.

Rounding out the new productions is the feature Telltale Heart (Corazón Delator) from Marcos Carnevale, the writer-director of 2005 Argentinian hit Elsa And Fred who has in recent years become a prolific Netflix collaborator and enjoyed success this year with Goyo. Benjamín Vicuña and Julieta Díaz will lead the cast.

Scheduled to arrive on the platform after theatrical releases are Transmitzvah; Federico Luis’s Cannes Critics’ Week grand prix winner Simón Of The Mountain; Agustina Macri’s Miss Carbón; and Benjamín Ávila’s The Woman In The Line (La Mujer de la Fila).

Upcoming films include Diego Lerman’s (TIFF 2022 entry The Substitute) San Sebastian selection The Man Who Loved Flying Saucers (El Hombre Que Amaba Los Platos Voladores); Martino Zaidelis’s family comedy Camp With Mom (Campamento Con Mamá); The Fantastic Sisters (Las Hermanas Fantásticas) directed by Fabiana Tiscornia; and I Cannot Live Without You (No Puedo Vivir Sin Ti) starring popular entertainer Adrián Suar.

New series scheduled for 2025 include The Eternaut starring Riccardo Darin in the adaptation of Héctor Germán Oesterheld’s acclaimed 1950s politically charged Argentinian sci-fi graphic novel El Eternauta.

Bruno Stagnaro created the show and wrote it with Ariel Staltari. Argentina’s K&S Films is the production company.

Netflix Argentina is also lining up Ángel Di María: Break The Wall (Ángel Di María: Romper La Pared) a series about the celebrated national team and Paris St Germain striker who played his last game for Argentina this summer when they won the Copa America.