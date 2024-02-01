Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria unveiled the upcoming film and TV slate for the year ahead at an event for reporters in Hollywood on Wednesday night, and according to reports said that theatrical was not the company’s core business.

Bajaria’s comments, reported in the Hollywood trades on Thursday, echoed then-CEO Reed Hastings’ sentiments in late 2022 when he said “We’re not trying to build a theatrical business” following an outcry among exhibition and industry executives when the company put Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in cinemas for one week.

Last week it emerged that head of film Scott Stuber will leave the company in March after seven years to set up his own company. Stuber is understood to have advocated internally for fewer, higher quality films at the streamer and Bajaria said she was looking for a replacement who was “excited” about the streamer’s strategy of making lots of different films for the global service.

According to reports the chief content officer also addressed the company’s recent “rare” decision to shelve Halle Berry sci-fi The Mothership, which appears to have been down to creative choices.

During Wednesday’s presentation she trumpeted Netflix’s upcoming pipeline with anticipated South Korean series sequel Squid Game 2 on the way this year although no specific date was announced at time of writing. SXSW opening TV show 3 Body Problem based on Liu Cixin’s cult dystopian novel will drop on the platform on March 21.

However fans of Stranger Things and Wednesday will have to wait until 2025 for the next seasons. Production on S.5 of Stranger Things has just begun after strike delays, and the second season of Wednesday will shoot in April in Ireland.

Film highlights will see Adam Sander in Chernobyl director Johan Renck’s Berlinale Special selection Spaceman debut in limited theatrical release on February 23 prior to arriving on the platform on March 1; and John Ridley’s Civil Rights drama Shirley starring Regina King as the first Black congresswoman Shirley Chisholm is set for the platform on March 22.

Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will debut on the service on July 3; Thea Sharrock’s (Wicked Little Letters) Homeless World Cup drama The Beautiful Game starring Bill Nighy debuts on March 29, and Jerry Seinfeld’s feature directorial debut Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story will drop on May 3.

Coming in 2024 with dates to be announced are Cameron Diaz’s film return opposite Jamie Foxx in action comedy Back In Action, and Tyler Perry’s war film Six Triple Eight, about the first and only women’s Army unit of colour to be deployed overseas during the Second World War.

Sundance acquisitions It’s What’s Inside, Will & Harper, Ibelin, and Daughters are yet to be dated, as is the documentary Power, which also debuted in Park City last month.

Bajaria was also reported as telling attendees that Netflix licensing hit shows like Suits and Sex And The City from other media companies will not mean it produces fewer originals under its $17bn annual content spend.