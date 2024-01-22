Netflix chairman of film Scott Stuber is departing the streamer after seven years and will leave in March to start his own media company.

Stuber reportedly has financing to set up his new film and TV venture according to Bloomberg, which broke the news on Monday.

During his tenure, the well-liked executive and former vice-chairman of worldwide production at Universal Pictures, oversaw the acquisition, development or production of Roma, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bird Box, All Quiet On The Western Front, The Power Of The Dog, and The Gray Man, among others.

Under his leadership Netflix earned the most Oscar nominations for any studio in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Prior to Netflix, he founded and ran Bluegrass Films, which produced such hits as Ted, Central Intelligence, and Safe House. At Universal he was responsible for films like A Beautiful Mind, Seabiscuit, Cinderella Man, 8 Mile, Meet The Parents and the Bourne and Fast and the Furious franchises.

“Seven years ago, Reed [Hastings, Netflix executive chairman] and Ted [Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO] offered me the amazing opportunity to join Netflix and create a new home for original movies,” said Stuber. “I am proud of what we accomplished and am so grateful to all the filmmakers and talent who trusted us to help tell their stories. Thank you to Ted, Reed, Greg, Bela [Bajaria, Netflix Chief Content Officer] and the entire team, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

Sarandos said, “Scott has helped lead the new paradigm of how movies are made, distributed and watched. He attracted unbelievable creative talent to Netflix, making us a premiere film studio. Under his leadership, we’ve become the most nominated studio for three years in a row at the Academy Awards - including eight best picture nominations, two best international feature Oscars, two best documentary feature Oscars and our first best animated feature Oscar. Scott, thank you for your leadership and friendship and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Bajaria, who will now look for a Stuber replacement, added: “What Scott has accomplished in seven years is nothing short of amazing. He created a world-class film studio, not only by working with established filmmakers, but also finding and supporting first time creators. He’s been such a trusted partner and friend to me and many others, and I hope to find new ways to continue to work together.”