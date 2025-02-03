Netflix has unveiled six upcoming features from India as part of a wide-ranging slate for 2025 as the streamer looks to strengthen its foothold in the country.

A total of 25 titles from India were revealed today, comprising films, series, unscripted shows and live events – part of Netflix’s international roll out of plans for the year ahead.

The features include Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic drama starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the story of two opposites who find love. Directed by Vivek Soni, the producers include Karan Johar for Dharmatic Entertainment.

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, produced by Siddharth Anand, follows a renowned thief who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor, it is directed by Kookie Gulati, Robbie Grewal.

Romance Dhoom Dhaam is set for release on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and follows a timid young man and a daring wild child who find themselves on the run from thugs on their wedding night. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar, Pratik Gandhi, it is directed by Rishab Seth for Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Romance is also at the centre of Nadaaniyan, in which a South Delhi diva hires a middle-class young man as her fake boyfriend. It marks the on-screen debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Hindi star Saif Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Shauna Gautam, it is produced by the aforementioned Johar for Dharmatic Entertainment.

Test is a Tamil drama that unfolds during a historic cricket match in Chennai. Starring R. Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth, they play three people from different worlds who collide in life-altering ways. It is directed by S. Sashikanth as A YNOT Studios Production.

Comedy and chaos converge in Toaster after a miser becomes fixated on a toaster that he gifted for a wedding. The cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. It is directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa for Kampa Film.

Aside from Dhoom Dhaam, release dates have yet been revealed.

Monika Shergill, vice president of Netflix content for India, said: “Collaborating with India’s most celebrated storytellers and fresh voices, we’re bringing this dynamic slate to life. With over 700 million viewers, we refuse to be just one thing — we strive to be the best at everything.”

Among the 13 scripted series lined up for 2025, one of the biggest and most anticipated is The Ba***ds of Bollywood (The Bads Of Bollywood), which marks Aryan Khan’s directorial debut and is produced in partnership with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The series follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the world of Bollywood, blending self-aware humour with high stakes and promising high-profile cameos.

Further series include romantic comedy The Royals, which follows the unlikely love story between an arrogant Indian prince and a driven startup CEO; and Mandala Murders, a mystery infused with supernatural undertones from powerhouse studio Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Netflix is also readying its first Telugu series, Super – Subbu, in which a young teacher navigates friendship, love and purpose as an adult sex education officer in a remote village.

The streamer will also host Oscar-nominated short film Anuja, produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Mindy Kaling, and has secured exclusive rights to WWE programming in several territories that includes India.

Asia is set to see streaming revenue growth of $16.2bn through 2029, with India leading the charge with 26% of projected growth, according to a study from research film Media Partners Asia that was published last month. Netflix has its largest Asian subscriber base in India.