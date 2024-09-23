Netflix Spain unveiled two new film projects at the San Sebastian International Film Festival that it is producing with Spanish filmmakers and production companies.

Carlos Sedes’ La Viuda Negra (which translates as The Black Widow) is being produced by Ramón Campos’ film and TV outfit Bambú Producciones, whose credits include Cable Girls and Isaki Lacuesta’s One Year, One Night.

The race-against-time thriller is about a body found in a parking lot in Valencia and the unexpected suspect the investigation digs up. It is now in pre-production.

Sedes is best known for TV series Fariña and, more recently, The Asunta Case.

Netflix is also backing David Victori’s Cortafuego (literally Firebreak) a psychological thriller produced by Anxo Rodríguez and Ferran Tomás at Espotlight Media, that will start shooting on October 14.

Joaquín Furriel, Belén Cuesta, and Enric Auquer star in the film about a family devastated by their father’s death who go to their summer house to prepare it for sale. However, their grief is soon disturbed by a series of unexpected events.

Netflix Spain’s film slate also includes Eva Vives’ La Desconocida, to be produced by K&S Films, the Argentinian-Spanish company behind Pablo Trapero’s El Clan.

Fernando González Molina’s Mi Querida Señorita is a remake of the 1973 Spanish film My Dearest Señorita, produced by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi of Suma Content.

Meanwhile Cesc Gay is directing the comedy drama 53 Domingos, about three brothers who gather to discuss what to do with their father, who is beginning to show signs of mental decline, while Agustín Díaz Yanes’s political thriller Un Fantasma En La Batalla brings together producers Sandra Hermida, Belén Atienza, and J.A. Bayona, the team behind Society of the Snow.

The cast includes Susana Abaitua, Andrés Gertrúdix, Iraia Elias, Raúl Arévalo, and Ariadna Gil.

At San Sebastian, Galder Gaztelu Urrutia’s The Platform 2 for Netflix is closing the non-competitive Culinary showcase.