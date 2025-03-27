Anne Mensah, vp of content at Netflix UK, Tanya Quereshi, head of comedy at the BBC, Kenton Allen, chief executive of Big Talk Studios, and Phil Edgar-Jones, head of unscripted originals at Sky, are among the speakers taking part in next week’s high-level Broadcast Summit, organised by Screen’s sister publication Broadcast.

The day-long event on April 2 will offer attendees the chance to get the inside track from commissioners working across multiple genres.

Delegates who purchase a ticket today (Thursday 27 March) have the opportunity to request to speak directly to one of 10 commissioning editors from UKTV, Warner Bros Discovery, ITV, Disney+ and BritBox in a one-to-one meeting.

The summit will bring together producers, distributors, broadcasters, streamers and suppliers of all sizes to explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the UK TV industry.

It will take place at 1 Wimpole Street in London on April 2. The wide rage of informative sessions will include an Industry Question Time debate, a discussion between leading indie execs about Alternative Funding & New Business Models, ITV will reveal the Secrets of Streaming and there will be insights into working with AI in a panel called How AI Can Elevate Your Storytelling.

Further panels include label bosses assessing the State of the Indie Nation and the findings of the Broadcast Indie Survey 2025. Melanie Leach, joint chief executive, South Shore; Chris Carey, managing director, Dancing Ledge Productions; Karen Smith, chief executive, Tuesday’s Child; and Dan Chambers, creative director, Blink Films.

Among the other sessions is a masterclass from producer ScreenDog on The Jury: Murder Trial, featuring Alf Lawrie, executive producer, Ed Kellie, founder & managing director and Tom Swingler, series producer.

BBC/Big Talk Studios smash hit Ludwig will also be the focus of a masterclass, featuring the show’s writer Mark Brotherhood, executive producer and Big Talk chief executive Kenton Allen, and its commissioner, BBC head of comedy Tanya Qureshi.

Other programme highlights include drama commissioners Callum Dziedzic (ITV), Gwawr Lloyd (Channel 4), Helen Perry (UKTV) and John Farrar (SVP Group editorial & content- BritBox) discussing the challenges and opportunities of the genre. From co-productions to high-cost low-budget and other funding models, hear how to get your idea on screens.

The summit sponsors include Audio Network, Garden Studios, LTX Studio and TRP Research.

