Netflix’s first exclusive livestream of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards last weekend has not charted in the streamer’s list of top 10 English-language TV titles.

The platform’s latest weekly charts for February 19-25 are led by Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1 on 21.2m views, a figure Netflix reaches by dividing total hours viewed by total run time, rounded to 100,000.

Netflix has not published any viewership metric for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24, a Saturday, but views will be less than those of The Tourist: Season 1, which ranked 10th on the chart on 2.1million.

However the awards show did make it onto the charts in Canada, where it ranked ninth. That chart did not provide views, hours viewed, or run time.

The SAG Awards show has not been a huge TV draw in recent years. Last year’s ceremony streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel and the company said it drew 1.5m views on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter in the first 12 hours.

Comparisons between social media and traditional broadcast viewership are uneven, however reports said the 2022 ceremony drew an average 1.8m viewers for the simultaneous broadcast on TBS and TNT.

Netflix is expected to deliver a viewership number for the awards show later this year when it publishes its second biannual report. The first of those reports revealing viewing numbers across more than 18,000 titles came out in December.

Oppenheimer won the cast award at Saturday’s show, while individual wins went to that film’s Cillian Murphy for lead male and Robert Downey Jr. for supporting male, Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon) for lead female, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) for supporting female.