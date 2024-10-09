Season One of Netflix’s Gabriel Garcia Marquez adaptation One Hundred years Of Solitude will debut on the service on December 11.

The adaptation of the Colombian literary giant’s magical realist masterpiece centres on the lives of several generations of the Buendia family in the fictitious town of Macondo.

The show is one of Netflix’s biggest ever productions in Latin America and shot from May to December 2023 across 15 towns. The production employed a cast of mostly emerging actors, a crew of hundreds, and more than 20,000 extras.

Netflix accessed Colombia’s production incentives and partnered with frequent collaborator Dynamo Producciones (Narcos).

Laura Mora, the Colombian filmmaker behind 2022 San Sebastian Golden Shell winner The Kings Of The World, directed three episodes of Season One, while Argentina-born Alex Garcia Lopez directed five. José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, and Albatros González co-wrote the series.

Marquez’s sons Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha are among the executive producers.

Screen understands pre-production has begun on Season Two.