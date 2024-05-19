Neue Visionen has snapped up French family comedy Present Perfect (Les Cadeaux) for Germany and Austria.

Ginger & Fed kicked off sales in Cannes for the film about siblings who experience a whirlwind of surprises at a family gathering produced by Karé Productions.

Present Perfect is directed by Raphaele Moussafir with the collaboration of Christophe Offenstein and stars Chantal Lauby, Gerard Darmon, Camille Lellouche, and Melanie Doutey.

Warner Bros will release the film in France and Belgium on Dec. 4. Neue Vision notably released colossal French hit Serial Bad Weddings.