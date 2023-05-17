New Europe Film Sales has secured key European deals on Berlinale Panorama title Matria.

The Spanish film has sold to France (Les Alchimistes), Italy (Europictures) and Portugal (Nitrato Filmes).

The feature debut of Spanish director Alvaro Gago Diaz, Matria depicts a woman in a Galician fishing village, who begins to question her life to this point when her daughter turns 18. It is based on Diaz’s 2017 short of the same name.

New Europe has also sold Will Ashurst’s Norwegian animation A Mystery On The Cattle Hill Express to Benelux (Just4Kids), Greece (Neo Films), Turkey (BirFilm), Portugal (Films4You) and Ukraine (ArthouseTraffic).

Produced by Norwegian animation powerhouse Qvisten Animation, the family title centres on genius inventor pig Albert Einswein, whose super seed may be the solution to the supplies problem on Cattle Hill.