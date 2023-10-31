New Los Angeles-based company Dept. H led by Carl Reid and Enrico Natale is launching AFM sales on the sci-fi thriller Catalyst.

Christopher Folkens wrote and directed the film about seven strangers who wake up and discover they have been taken captive and are being held in an electrical grid.

The only way they can escape is by revealing their darkest secrets before time runs out.

The film stars Noel Gugliemi (Training Day), Patrick Kilpatrick (Minority Report), Michael Roark, (Sleepy Hollow), and Melanie Liburd (This is Us).

Catalyst is produced by David Bianchi (Her Name Was Jo), Christopher Folkens (Trigger), and Natale (The Killing Of Kenneth Chamberlain)

Dept. H’s Carl Reid said, “Catalyst is an intense, edge-of-your-seat pressure cooker that is rare in being both action-packed and thought-provoking. A truly original sci-fi concept, the film evokes a Chistopher Nolan-style sensibility to genre filmmaking but on a more intimate and personal scale.”

Folkens added, “It is amazing working with a team so passionately omitted to seeing this film reach the right audience and just as committed to excellence in all aspects of the sales and distribution process as we were when making the film.”

The inaugural Dept. H AFM slate includes Mandy Fabian’s comedy Jess Plus None; John Carlin’s thriller Lie Of The Land; and Mark Stewart Iverson’s comedy drama For Prophet.