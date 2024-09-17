The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) said on Tuesday it will vote for its 2024 awards on December 3 and announce winners live on the group’s X account.

The group said it will hold its annual gala awards dinner on January 8, 2025, at TAO Downtown in New York.

David Sims will serve as the 2024 chair of NYFCC and Stephen Garrett will continue as general manager. The group will mark its 90th anniversary in 2025 with an anniversary programme.

NYCC will continue to award cash prizes and gala tickets to graduate and undergraduate students pursuing film criticism and journalism from schools in the surrounding New York metropolitan area, spearheaded by member Keith Uhlich.

Last season, NYFCC awarded best film to Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon and best director to Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.