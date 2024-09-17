The jury for the 2024 San Sebastian Festival (SSIFF, September 20-28) will be chaired by director Jaione Camborda, who was the first Spanish female filmmaker to win the Golden Shell last year with The Rye Horn.

She will be joined on the jury by Greek director Christos Nikou who competed at San Sebastian last year Apples And Fingernails, which won the Fipresci Award; Austrian filmmaker Ulrich Seidl, who presented Sparta in the Official Selection in 2022 and is a prize-winner at Berlin and Venice; and French producer Carole Scotta, founder of Haut et Court.

Also on the jury are actor Fran Kranz, whose first film as a director, Mass, won the Youth Award at San Sebastian in 2021; and Argentine writer and journalist Leila Guerriero.

San Sebastian’s competition line-up includes Audrey Diwan’s Emmanuelle, Edward Berger’s Conclave and Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths. Johnny Depp’s Modi is among the films in official selection playing out of competition, whilst John Crowley’s romantic drama We Live In Time will close the official selection.