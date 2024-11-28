The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has named Amazon MGM Studios’ Nickel Boys, director RaMell Ross, and The Piano Lesson director Malcolm Washington among its upcoming honourees.

Ross will receive the Spotlight Award and Washington the Emerging Director Award at 16th annual AAFCA Awards on February 19, 2025, at Beverly Wilshire hotel.

Nicole Avant, a political activist and producer on Netflix’s upcoming wartime feature The Six Triple Eight, will collect the Beacon Award, while Ray Fisher, who stars in Netflix’s The Piano Lesson, will receive the Breakout Performance Award.

AAFCA will also recognise talents at its 2025 Special Achievement Awards lunch on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Actor Lynn Whitfield, whose credits include Albany Road and Eve’s Bayou, will receive the Legacy Award, while Nickel Boys actors Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse will be honoured with the Next Gen Award.

The film Nickel Boys will receive the Karen & Stanley Kramer Social Justice Award for spotlighting the abuse suffered by generations of boys at the Dozier School for Boys reform school in Florida.

Amazon MGM Studios executive Amber Rasberry will collect the Horizon Award for her “outstanding contributions to elevating Black stories in film”.

AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said, “Our honorees set a high standard of discipline, talent, and hard work that inspires others to strive for greatness. In our present environment, it’s more important than ever to acknowledge the examples that they’ve set. Their contributions reflect a level of excellence that propels our industry forward.”