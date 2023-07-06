Nicolas Cage will receive the 27th Fantasia International Film Festival’s Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award while the Montreal event (July 20-August 9) will close with Quebcois collective RKSS’s We Are Zombies.

The closing film is based on the French comic book series Les Zombies Qui Ont Mangé Le Monde (The Zombies That Ate The World) and takes place in a world where zombies are referred to as “living impaired” and roam among ordinary people.

Megan Peta Hill (Riverdale), Alexandre Nachi (1991) and Derek Johns (The Boys) star in the feature from RKSS comprising François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell, whose first feature Turbo Kid came out of Fantasia’s concurrent Frontières market and premiered at Sundance 2015.

Cage’s many credits include Sympathy For The Devil, which screens in Montreal, as well as Mandy, Vampire’s Kiss, Wild At Heart, Pig, Raising Arizona, Con Air, and his Oscar-winning performance in Leaving Las Vegas.

World premieres includes Lim Sun-ae’s drama Ms Apocalypse; Mary Dauterman’s dark comedy Booger; Mark H. Rapaport’s feature debut and comedy Hippo featuring Silver Bear winner Lilla Kizlinger (Forest: I See You Everywhere) with David Gordon Green among the executive producers; and John Rosman’s thriller New Life.

A retrospective of genre classics in collaboration with Korean Cultural Center Canada and Cinémathèque québécoise includes Kim Ki-young’s 1977 folk horror Io Island; Lee Chang-dong’s 1999 drama Peppermint Candy; and Park Kwang-su’s 1988 comedy drama Chilsu And Mansu.

As previously announced the North American premiere Pascal Plante’s cyber thriller Red Rooms will open the festival following its world premiere in Karlovy Vary.

In total the festival will screen 120 features and more than 200 shorts and host workshops and other events. The main venue is Concordia Hall Cinema, with additional screens at the J.A. DeSève Cinema, Cinémathèque québécoise, and Cinéma du Musée.