Nicolas Winding Refn has teamed with the UK’s Moonage Pictures on a “modern, timely and irreverent” series adaptation of Edith Blyton’s classic children’s book The Famous Five for the BBC in co-production with Germany’s ZDF. TF1 has pre-bought the series for France.

The 3x90-minute series has begun filming and has been created and is executive produced by Winding Refn through NWR Originals and Matthew Read through Moonage Pictures, based on Blyton’s 21 stories. Filming takes place across the South West of the UK.

The series is directed by Tim Kirkby. Episode one is written by Matthew Read, episode two by Priya K Dosanjh, with episode three by Matthew Bouch and Matthew Read.

Winding Refn’s credits as a director include the Pusher crime trilogy, as well as Drive, starring Ryan Gosling and Bronson, featuring Tom Hardy as the violent criminal. Last year, he directed six-part noir series Copenhagen Cowboy for Netflix.

Winding Refn said: “All my life I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come.”

According to the BBC, the series will follow five daring young explorers as they encounter action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets, in what is being described as an “unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes”.

Will Gould, co-founder of Moonage Pictures, said: “In the hands of Nicolas and Matthew this Famous Five will be a modern, timely and irreverent action series with adventure at its heart.”

BBC Studios, which has a minority stake in Moonage, will oversee international distribution and brokered the co-production and presales deals with both France’s TF1 and Germany’s ZDF.

Executive producers are Nicolas Winding Refn, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Christina Bostofte Erritzøe, Kimberly Willming and Matthew Bouch. The producer is Sophie MacClancy.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC children’s and education, said: “Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of The Famous Five is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage. These stories are loved around the world and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures.”

Moonage Pictures’s credits include Netflix’s Obsession and BBC adaptation The Pursuit Of Love.