Nigeria-set Canadian crime thriller Orah has been picked up for worldwide representation excluding Canada by CAA Media Finance.

The project from Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films screens to press and industry on Monday (September 11) and will open in Canada through Level Film.

Orah centres on an illegal immigrant taxi driver in Canada who fled Nigeria 17 years prior and left her infant son behind after she killed a man when she was 15.

Now working as a driver for an attorney and his high-profile money-laundering Nigerian client, Orah sets out for revenge when the Nigerian orders the murder of her son. Oyin Oladejo (Star Trek: Discovery) stars in the title role.

Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker Lonzo Nzekwe (Anchor Baby) wrote and directed Orah, which is the subject of a case study today (September 10) in the TIFF Industry Conference Microsession ‘Lights, Camera, Collaboration: ‘Orah’ and the Roadmap to a Nigeria-Canada Co-Production Treaty’.

Black Screen Office will lead the session which is supported by Ontario Creates and takes place at 10am at Glenn Gould Studio at Canadian Broadcasting Centre.

The film shot in Canada and Nigeria in 2022 and is produced by Floyd Kane (Diggstown), Amos Adetuyi (The Boathouse), and Nzekwe.

“We look forward to sharing this powerful film with audiences worldwide and are delighted to have CAA on board to make that happen,” said the producers.

Orah was made in association with IronFlix Inc. with the participation of Telefilm Canada, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, and ONCreates Film Fund.