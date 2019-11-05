Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart has been disqualified from the Oscars’ best international feature category for having too much English dialogue.

In an email to members on Monday (first reported by The Wrap), the Academy explained that the film did not comply with rules that entries for the award must have “a predominantly non-English dialogue track.”

According to reports, around 10 minutes of the film’s 95-minute running time is in Nigeria’s Igbo language, with the rest in English.

The film, Nigeria’s first ever Oscar entry, had not been vetted by the Academy’s foreign language committee when the original list of qualifying films was announced at the start of October.

Director Nnaji, who also stars in the film as a woman in a male-dominated industry who steps up to run her father’s company when he falls sick, took to Twitter to protest the decision. She said: “This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country.”

She added: “It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian.”

Selma director Ava DuVernay tweeted her support to Nnaji: “To The Academy. You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for best international feature because its in English. But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring this country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language?”

Lionheart is the first Netflix Original title to come from Nigeria.

The timing of the ruling is unfortunate for the Academy, which changed the name of the category from ‘foreign-language film’ to ‘international feature film’ for the first time this year.

Despite the name change, the eligibility rules remain the same: an international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track and can include animated and documentary features.

The Academy has also ruled that Afghanistan entry Hava, Maryam, Ayesha is ineligible because of questions about the legitimacy of the national committee that submitted it.

The best international feature film longlist will be announced on December 16.