Scandinavian and Baltic distributor NonStop Entertainment has been on a buying spree for 20 titles since Sundance.

The titles include Zarrar Kahn’s Directors’ Fortnight selection In Flames for which NonStop has acquired Scandinavian and Icelandic rights from XYZ Films, and Return To Reason, the restored 4K version of the four improvisational films that Man Ray made from 1923-1929.

It has a Cannes Classics screening with a new soundtrack composed by Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan’s band Sqürl. NonStop acquired Scandinavian, Icelandic and Baltics rights from Film Constellation.

From the Berlinale, Non-Stop’s picks up include Blackberry, also from XYZ, Disco Boy from Charades, Ingeborg Bachman – Journey Into the Desert from The Match Factory, and Ilker Catak’s The Teacher’s Lounge from Be For Films.

Sundance deals include Kokomo City from Magnolia and Passages from SBS Distribution.