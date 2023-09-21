Nordisk Film and Qvisten Animation are teaming up to acquire the film rights to the bestselling Swedish book series Maxi & Helium.

Camilla Brinck’s series of family books – with the original title of Musse & Helium – have sold more than 3.5m copies across the Nordics. The stories are about two mice and their fantastic adventures.

Nordisk and Qvisten are planning an animated feature after acquiring rights from publishing house Lindrizia AB.

Norway-based Qvisten Animation has previously worked on hits including In the Forest of Huckybucky, Cattle Hill and When the Robbers came to Cardamom Town.

Nordisk Film will co-produce the new feature and distribute in the Nordics.

“At Qvisten Animation we are proud and delighted to have signed the film rights to this magical universe that children and families are so passionate about. Our vision is to be part of children’s upbringing, and with this film project we aim to reach all children and families throughout the Nordic region and internationally. It feels fantastic to bring this magic to cinema theatres,” said Fredrik Kiøsterud, CEO of Qvisten Animation.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Qvisten Animation and Lindrizia AB in turning Camilla Brinck’s magical book series into film. Maxi & Helium is a fantastic universe with engaging tales being unfold. It fits perfect with our ambition in Nordisk Film, to bring stories to life and films to the market that children and families love and cherish,” added Rasmus Krogh, Vice President Sales & Acquisition at Nordisk Film.

Lindrizia has already expanded the franchise from books to music, games, live events and more.