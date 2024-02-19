During an EFM in which family entertainment is selling briskly Odin’s Eye Animation, the cartoon arm of Australian sales outfit Odin’s Eye, has announced a batch of sales on Little Eggs: A Frozen Rescue, its latest film from Mexican entertainment powerhouse HuevoCartoon.

The film has gone in the UK (Dazzler), Brazil (Playarte), Phars (Front Row), CIS (KinoPoisk), Romania (Karpat), Greece (Tanweer), Turkey (Siyah Beyaz), Vietnam (Mockingbird), South Korea (Boxoo), and South Africa (African Entertainment).

A Frozen Rescue tells the story of a family of chickens who help a kidnapped polar bear return to his family at the South Pole. “It’s incredibly heartwarming to see A Frozen Rescue, set in a chilly and frozen world, melt hearts and spark laughter far and wide,” said Odin Eye’s Michael Favelle. “The cold setting has clearly not dampened the warm reception it’s received globally.”

Dazzler has set a UK theatrical release date for Match 29.

Odin’s Eye has confirmed it is shortly to un-hatch Rock Bottom, a new animation from the producers of Little Eggs: Frozen Rescue which will feature the voices of Rob Schneider and Gabriel Iglesias.

Here at the EFM, the Australian outfit is also selling cult adult-oriented animation The Weird Kidz. Writer-director Zach Passero’s film has played Annecy and Sitges.