Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will have played exclusively in theatres for 123 days by the time Universal Pictures Home Entertainment releases the global box office smash and awards contender on home entertainment.

The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb earned $942m worldwide after opening in select territories on July 19 followed by the North American launch two days later.

Cillian Murphy leads a starry cast comprising Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Clarke, and Alden Ehrenreich. The feature is a strong contender for Oscars across all categories.

After Universal prevailed in a fierce bidding war for Oppenheimer in late 2021 – marking the first time in around two decades that a studio other than Warner Bros would release a Nolan film – Donna Langley, who is now NBCUniversal Studio Group and Chief Content Officer, said she would accommodate the British filmmaker’s request for an exclusive release of around 100 days.

After 123 days in theatres Oppenheimer will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital on November 21.

Special features include the previously unseen immersive piece The Story Of Our Time: The Making Of Oppenheimer running to more than 70 minutes, and a recording of a panel discussion with Nolan, Kai Bird, co-author of American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer on which the film is based, and a number of scientists.