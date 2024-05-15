Austrian documentary sales outfit Autlook has racked up sales on No Other Land, the Palestinian-Israeli documentary that won the documentary award and Panorama audience award at this year’s Berlinale.

Deals for theatrical distribution have been closed with Dogwoof (UK/Ireland), Filmin (Spain/Portugal), L’Atelier Distribution (France), Cherry Pickers (Benelux), Hi Gloss Entertainment (Australia, New Zealand), Transformer (Japan), Restart Label (ex-Yugoslavian countries). The releases are scheduled from late autumn 2024.

Autlook is also reporting strong international interest, and is in negotiations with partners in Italy, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Cinetic Media is handling North American sales for the film.

Directed by the Palestinian-Israeli team of Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, No Other Land tells the story of Palestinian activist Adra’s fight against the destruction of his community Masafer Yatta and his unlikely alliance with Israeli journalist Abraham. It showcases creative resistance in the West Bank and the search for a common path towards equality and justice.

The doc has also picked up awards at CPH:DOX, ZagrebDox and Visions du Réel.

Vienna-based Autlook Filmsales’ slate also includes Favoriten by Ruth Beckermann, Sundance winner Ibelin by Benjamin Ree, So This is Christmas by Ken Wardrop, and Tribeca title Searching For Amani by Nicole Gormley and Debra Aroko.