For the second time, Screen International trains the Future Leaders spotlight on up-and-coming names among festival programmers and curators.
Future Leaders has long been one of our favourite initiatives at Screen International — a chance to showcase some of the rising talents in a particular sector of the industry. Over the years, we’ve trained the spotlight on up-and-coming producers, sales and acquisitions executives, talent agents and managers, profiling the people who are already influential in their fields and destined to rule the business in years to come.
This year, we turn our attention for the second time to film festival programmers and year-round curators. We first spotlighted this group in 2019 and in the intervening five years, some of the names on our original list have indeed become leaders, perhaps most prominently Ava Cahen, who in 2021 stepped up to become artistic director of Critics’ Week at Cannes.
A lot has changed in the world and the industry since our original programmers and curators showcase. The pandemic, of course, battered the whole ecosystem, prompting an existential crisis about whether watching films in cinemas would even continue as a cultural pastime. Festivals suffered, both in terms of sponsorship and audiences, but reports of cinema’s death proved greatly exaggerated.
Last year offered a bonanza of outstanding cinema — and showed that audiences will be there for the high-quality storytelling and bold auteurs. And those for whom cinema is much more than just a pastime — it is something they live and breathe — become ever more important in this post-pandemic world: their passions become our passions, their impact on film culture is immeasurable, and that’s why we are spotlighting some of the rising stars in these fields again this year.
As always, we sifted through hundreds of potential candidates in consultation with our network of industry contacts — including A-list artistic directors, senior programmers, critics and filmmakers — to arrive at the 25 Future Leaders on our list. All of them are tastemakers who are already making a huge impact, and we think could be running A-list festivals in the future. We hope you enjoy meeting them as much as we did.
To find out more about our 2024 Future Leaders, click on the profiles below
- Elsa Charbit (France) - Selection committee, Directors’ Fortnight
- Mouwafak Chourbagui (Egypt) - Programmer, El Gouna Film Festival; head of programme, Zawya Cinema
- Jérémy Cottin & Mathilde Chassagneux - (France) Programmer and programming project manager, Institut Lumière and Festival Lumière
- Koen de Rooij (Netherlands) - Programmer, feature films and short films, International Film Festival Rotterdam
- Rabih El-Khoury (Lebanon & Germany) - Head of programme, Alfilm, Arab Film Festival of Berlin; curator, Safar Film Festival
- Kate Fitzpatrick (Australia) - Programmer, Melbourne International Film Festival
- Anja Fröhner (Switzerland) - Head of programme and guests, Zurich Film Festival
- Gu Pengyuan (China) - Head of programme, FIRST International Film Festival and FIRST Fantastic Film Festival
- Viknesh Kobinathan (Singapore) - Film programmer, Asian Film Archive
- Chris Kumar (UK) - Film programmer and programme co-ordinator, Glasgow Film Festival
- Dorota Lech (Canada) - Lead programmer, Discovery and international programmer, central, eastern, southern Europe, Turkey and Iran, Toronto International Film Festival
- Pony Ma (Taiwan) - Programmer, Taipei Film Festival
- Hind Mezaina (UAE) - Independent programmer and film curator, CineMAS Film Festival at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi
- Vanja Milena Munjin Paiva (Chile, Portugal) - Programmer at Valdivia International Film Festival and IndieLisboa; pre-selector at Jeonju International Film Festival; editor and critic at Revista Aquilea
- Hanna Reifgerst (Germany) - Programmer for young audience, Lübeck Nordic Film Days
- KJ Relth-Miller (US) - Director of film programmes, Academy Museum
- Francis Roman (US) - Senior film and TV festival programming manager, SXSW
- Pedro Emilio Segura Bernal (Mexico & Iceland) - Programmer, Ambulante, Black Canvas, Reykjavik International Film Festival
- Kimberley Sheehan (UK) - Film and events programmer, BFI Southbank
- Ana Souza (US) - Manager of programming department, Sundance Film Festival
- Paul Struthers (Australia) - Senior programmer, Adelaide Film Festival; associate programmer, international features, Tribeca; curator, First Films; consultant, Africa Film Fest Australia
- Carmen Thompson (UK) - Programming and audience manager, We Are Parable; programming consultant, Red Sea International Film Festival, Sheffield DocFest, Durban FilmMart
- Thong Kay Wee (Singapore) - Programme director, Singapore International Film Festival
- Andrea Voges (South Africa) - Festival manager and head of programming, Durban International Film Festival
Profiles by: Sandy George, Jeremy Kay, Elena Lazic, Wendy Mitchell, Michael Rosser, Mona Sheded and Silvia Wong
No comments yet